The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team were the first out of the 2023 box as they unveiled the livery for their 2023 championship challenger this afternoon.

The digital renders the team displayed keep the Haas’ traditional black white and red stylings, colours which match up well to their new title sponsor, Moneygram, whose logo fits in pretty seamlessly onto the car.

“I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it’s exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” said Gene Haas, Chairman of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points-paying finishes.

“The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg I certainly believe we’ve got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday.”

Haas ran without a title sponsor last year after terminating their contract with Uralkali before the season started. The new, multi-year partnership with MoneyGram, a Texas based money transfer company, was announced ahead of the United States Grand Prix last season.

“It’s been thrilling to experience two global organisations truly come together as one team to form the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team,” MoneyGram Chairman and CEO, Alex Holmes said. “We’ve collaborated in lockstep to bring this livery to life, leaning into our many similarities while also playing off of each of our unique strengths.

“As we both usher in a brand-new era with a clear plan and vision in place, we’re prepared to work closely together to reach new heights this year. The sleek livery design is symbolic of who MoneyGram is today, a company ready for the future, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

The new Haas car will get a physical debut on February 11th when the team head to Silverstone for its first shakedown ahead of the official pre-season test in Bahrain from the 23rd to the 25th, with the season opener happening a week later at the same location.

“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm around the livery unveil, not least as it’s a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we’re another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that’s go racing,” said Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. “I like the livery, it’s undoubtedly a more elevated and modernised look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner.

“It’s an exciting time of year for Formula 1 and it’s great that we’re first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on-track and preparing for the season ahead. We really have something to build on following last year’s performances. The whole organisation has been working hard to reach this point and obviously in Kevin and Nico we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get started.”