Haas are hitting the showers early in Barcelona, after an issue with Kevin Magnussen’s wheel meant a loss of track time on the final day.

Haas are calling a halt to their testing programme early on Friday, after Kevin Magnussen brought out the red flags during the afternoon session.

The Danish driver was negotiating the Turn 7/8 section on just his fourth lap of the day when he lost the rear of his car and spun off, making very gentle contact with the outer wall.

The session was halted while the car was recovered, but Haas say there was no chance of getting the car fixed up in time to get back on track.

The puncture was caused by a wheel spacer issue, according to team boss Guenther Steiner, meaning some mechanical work is required to fix up the car. As a result, they’re sitting out the remaining hours of the session and will return next week.

Magnussen had taken over the car for the afternoon from Romain Grosjean in the morning, and had a best time of 1:19.709 at the time of his incident.