Bahrain Grand Prix – Guenther Steiner has revealed that the 2021 Haas driver lineup will be announced prior to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Haas lineup has been the focus of much speculation and rumours since both their current drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, revealed last month that they wouldn’t be staying at the American team past the end of the 2020 season.

When asked about the new drivers and when their identities would be made clear, Haas’ Team Principal, Guenther Steiner, said “It’s still a secret until we announce it officially, which shouldn’t be long. We will announce it before Abu Dhabi so it is not long to wait.”

It is widely believed that Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, both currently driving in the F2 Championship where Schumacher leads with only two weekends left to race. Steiner said he wouldn’t be paying the support races any more attention than he usually would “I always watch them. When I’ve time I watch them all, so not more than normal.”

In the pre-race press conference on Thursday, the outgoing Haas drivers were asked what sort of car the new drivers would be getting into.

“Whoever is going to step in, I don’t think they’re going to find a very difficult car to drive at least,” said Magnussen. “These cars are very good and many times I’ve driven the car and thought this has got to be competitive because the feeling has been very good but it just isn’t.

“We’re slow because we lack a bit of everything, quite a bit of everything. That’s really what makes us uncompetitive but not because the car is particularly difficult to drive. I think they’re going to find it very fast and enjoyable to drive.

Grosjean agreed with his teammate saying: “I think generally Formula 1 is difficult for a rookie but as Kev said, the car is a bit understeer-y, so in that aspect it’s not too hard a car to drive. I guess it’s always going to be the key of getting the tyres to work and with the 2021 tyres I don’t know how it’s going to go but yeah, it’ll be faster than what they’re used to.”

Since then, the drivers have had their first experience with the 2021 Pirelli tyres and overall the response has not been positive with Magnussen commenting that they’re “Not very good. Certainly not quicker. I don’t know if that’s the final tyre for next year but yeah, could be better.” While Grosjean refused to make any comment on them.