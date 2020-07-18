Hungarian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton says he still can’t quite believe that he’s scored his 90th career pole position in Formula 1.

Hamilton took his 90th career pole position on Saturday, beating Valtteri Bottas to top spot by just a tenth of a second after improving his best time on the second runs in Q3.

Speaking afterwards, the reigning Champion said he still can’t quite believe that he’s living the dream: “When I was driving into the pit lane and I saw 90 up there, I completely forgot that I even had 89 before and I don’t really know where the second person is so but of course I’ve been living my dream since I’ve been in Formula 1 and today it just doesn’t seem real.”

“But what I have to continue to remind myself is that every single weekend I still have to deliver, I cannot just show up and they won’t climb on their own. I have to come here and do the due diligence, I have to do the homework, I have to continue to push the engineers, in the tyre department, in the engine department, the vehicle dynamics, all over and really try and extract the maximum from them, because otherwise this guy’s [Bottas] going to catch up.”

With Hamilton going a massive 1.3 seconds quicker than he managed in the same session last season, he was asked to explain where the time gain was felt: “Turn 11 was really flat for us today, which is quite insane, the speeds we go through there. It’s quite impressive to see how far the technology has advanced. The high speed particularly is quite a lot different, so Turn 4, Turn 8 and particularly Turn 11. But it’s a little bit everywhere I would say. The efficiency of the car through the low and medium-speed corners is definitely better than last year but the high speed particularly, as I was saying, you can nearly take it flat, whereas before it was a little lift.”