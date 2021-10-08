Turkish Grand Prix – Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz have taken new internal combustion engines and will receive grid penalties for the Turkish GP.

It has been long suggested the Hamilton may take a new engine for this Grand Prix and this means that the championship leader will take a grid penalty for the start of the race. Drivers are only allowed to use three combustion engines over the course of the season and a fresh Mercedes in the back of Hamilton’s car pushes his seasons’ total up to four. The Briton will also take a new exhaust system for this event.

Unlike Red Bull in Russia, Mercedes have elected to only change the combustion engine, which will mean just a 10-place grid drop for Hamilton, as opposed to started at the back of the grid like Max Verstappen did.

Meanwhile, Sainz will also receive a fresh engine in the back of his Ferrari. This was anticipated due to the Scuderia developing a new powerunit and trailing it in Charles Leclerc’s car for the Russian Grand Prix last time out. The Spaniard will take a new internal combustion engine, turbo charger, MGU-H, MGU-K, and energy store. The Ferrari driver will also take a new exhaust system, but will not take a penalty for this change as this is the sixth of eight that Sainz is allowed.