Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Mercedes Lewis Hamilton has been called to the stewards office after it was discovered that his rear wing DRS mechanism was in breach of technical regulations.

The seven-time world champion will start first for Saturdays’ Sprint and will already receive a five-place grid penalty for an engine change.

However, Jo Bauer, the FIA technical delegate discovered that Hamilton’s DRS system exceeded the maximum of 85mm when deployed.

His ruling read: “The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 [Hamilton] for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations. The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled,” read Bauer’s report after qualifying.

“But the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, were not fulfilled,” he added.”

The matter was referred to the stewards with representatives from Mercedes being called to provide evidence and an explanation.

“The Stewards have adjourned the hearing relating to Document 18 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix as they await further evidence that will not be available until the morning,” said an FIA spokesperson.

Sensationally, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was also called to the stewards for an “alleged breach of Article 2.5.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code”.

Verstappen was witnessed around Hamilton’s Mercedes in Parc Ferme shortly after qualifying, and a fan video at the circuit showed him touching the rear wing of the Briton’s car.

The summons document states that “in the Parc Ferme, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorised by the same officials or by the applicable regulations.”

Both title contenders could receive penalties for their respective incidents with a decision due later on Saturday.