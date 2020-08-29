Belgian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has claimed pole position by half a second over Valterri Bottas, while Max Verstappen took P3.



Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position at Spa-Francorchamps, more than half a second clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas. The reigning Champion put in two flying laps good enough for pole position, improving on his second Q3 run to lower his best laptime to 1:41.252 to set a new lap record. This was good enough for him to take his 93rd pole position in his career, and his 6th at Spa-Francorchamps.

Bottas had to settle for a low-key P2 as a result, ending up 0.5 behind Hamilton after struggling with consistent handling on his W11 particularly through La Source.

Max Verstappen finished P3 for Red Bull Racing, having snatched the position away from Daniel Ricciardo right at the chequered flag. Max just missed out on P2 with his final flying lap, falling 0.015 behind Bottas.

Ricciardo will start from P4 for Renault, being beaten by a quarter of a second by Verstappen on the final flying run. Alex Albon will start from P5 and both he and Ricciardo will start the race on the Soft tyre compound. The top three will start on the Mediums, having made it through Q2 on the harder compound.

Esteban Ocon finished P6 for Renault, and will also start on the Soft tyre compound. Carlos Sainz took P7 for McLaren, ahead of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll’s Racing Point. The two pink cars will start on the Medium compound, having also got through Q2 on that compound. Lando Norris finished P10 for McLaren.

Not a single Ferrari powered car made it into Q3, with the two factory cars knocked out in Q2. Charles Leclerc finished P13 and a second away from the top in Q2, and could only laugh helplessly with Sebastian Vettel as the pair climbed out of their cars. Vettel finished P14. Ahead of them are the two Alpha Tauris, with Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly claiming P11 & P12 respectively.

George Russell was P15 and bottom of the Q2 challengers.

