British Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has claimed pole position for the inaugural sprint race at the British GP ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Briton set a time of 1:26.134 which was narrowly faster than second placed man Verstappen. Teammate Valtteri Bottas set the third fastest time which was two tenths of the benchmark.

Hamilton and Verstappen kept trading fastest lap times throughout qualifying, but it was the seven time world champion that came out on top when the time mattered to rapturous applause from the local, sellout crowd.

Hamilton was looking to extend his advantage on his second run, but suffered oversteer in the final corner. Verstappen improved but couldn’t best the Briton’s pole lap to sit just 0.075s adrift.

Charles Leclerc set the fourth fastest time in the Ferrari ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull. The Mexican was just under 0.7s off his teammates’ time.

The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth and seventh respectively. This will come as quite the relief to Ricciardo who was just 0.002s off his teammates’ time.

Williams’ George Russell set an impressive eighth fastest time and outqualifies both Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in ninth and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel in tenth. The Briton was helped around the track by a roaring Silverstone crowd.

Fernando Alonso will start in 11th and outqualifies his teammate Esteban Ocon down in 13th. It’s positive for Alpine with Ocon being unable to get out of Q1 in the last two rounds.

Pierre Gasly will start the sprint race in 12th for AlphaTauri with teammate Yuki Tsunoda a surprise casualty of Q1. The Japanese driver will start down in 16th place ahead of the sprint race.

Antonio Giovinazzi outqualified his more experienced Alfa Romeo teammate Kimi Raikkonen. The Italian driver starts in 14th with the ex-world champion down in 17th.

Lance Stroll was unable to match Vettel’s pace and will start down in 15th in the other Aston Martin. Nicolas Latifi will start down in 18th, whilst usual suspects Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin start at the back of the grid for Haas.