Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a deal to remain at Mercedes for the next two years.

The agreement puts an end to speculation about the British drivers’ future in Formula 1 and has extended his tenure with the multiple-championship winning team to 11 seasons.

The timing of the agreement has also ensured that the discussions don’t drag on much longer, distracting from an intense championship battle with Red Bull.

In speaking to the press, Hamilton feels that he and Mercedes have a lot more to come.

“It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years,” said Hamilton.

“We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment.

“Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the board for their continued trust in me,” added Hamilton.

“We’re entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.”

Teammate Valtteri Bottas is yet to learn his fate, whose contract comes to an end this season. Williams driver and Mercedes junior driver George Russell is waiting in the wings, however, whose three-year deal with the British team will come to an end this season as well.