Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on Friday night after a private battle with cancer. He was 43.

Hamilton, who claimed his 93rd pole position on Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps, climbed out of his W11 after setting a new track record of 1:41.252, and adopted the Wakanda pose made famous by Boseman in the 2018 film Black Panther.

Hamilton said that he woke up to the bad news of Boseman’s passing, and found it difficult to re-find his focus afterwards: “I woke up to the saddest news of Chadwick passing away and it has been such a heavy year for all of us and that news really broke me. It was not easy to get back in focus with that hanging in my heart, but I wanted to get back up there because what he has done for our people will be remembered for ever.”

“He was such a shining light. Wakanda Forever. I just wanted to come out today and drive to perfection.”

Both of Hamiltons’ Q3 laps were good enough for pole position, with Hamilton ending up half a second clear of Valtteri Bottas at the chequered flag.

“It was a very clean session. Every lap was getting better and better.” said Hamilton. “It is a really important pole to me. “In Q3 the first lap was ace, and I thought I was not going to be able to beat that. But then I have been struggling in Turn 1 all weekend, I got that and then eked it out for the rest of the lap. That was a very, very good lap.”

Speaking after the session, Hamilton said that he and Boseman weren’t particularly close but he was in awe of him due to his portrayal of a black superhero: “I didn’t know him, know him. I wasn’t in touch with him personally, I wish I had the privilege of that. But we met in New York during fashion week last year or maybe the year before during the Met Gala week.”

“We were out at the same dinner, saw him a couple of times throughout the night and we actually partied away together and were on the same table. It was just an incredible scenario. I remember talking to him. I remember when Black Panther came out and I’m a huge Marvel fan. Knowing how Hollywood has been for such a long time and just seeing the first black superhero come out, everyone was just so proud. This whole thing in general, this under representation is such a common thing.”

“So, to be able to see somebody like him make it, such a powerful figure within the Avengers world, it was such an honour. It was inspiring and I can imagine young black kids looking at that and imagining they can be a superhero now. His legacy will always live on.”