Lewis Hamilton has taken victory at Spa-Francorchamps, leading home teammate Valtteri Bottas by five seconds. Hamilton was unchallenged throughout the race, constantly edging away from the Finn throughout the stints.

Having started from pole position on the Mediums, Hamilton led from the start as Bottas slotted into P2 while Max Verstappen weathered a strong challenge from Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo to hold onto P3.

The race was marred by a Safety Car for a scary incident for George Russell. The Williams driver was negotiating the Fagnes section just behind Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo. The Italian lost control of his car and went into the barriers, and an untethered wheel crossed the track. Russell struck this tyre and was powerless to stop himself hitting the barriers as well. Debris was everywhere all over the track, but the race continued under the Safety Car.

This triggered a raft of pitstops, with Mercedes double-stacking their drivers to swap to the Hard compound. Hamilton kept the lead ahead of Bottas, who almost lost out to Verstappen after a slightly slower stop.

From there, the leaders ticked away the laps with Hamilton coming home ahead of Bottas and Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo claimed P4 for Renault while teammate Esteban Ocon took P5 on the final lap. Ocon was fighting against Alex Albon, and overtook the Red Bull along the Kemmel Straight on the final chance, with Albon settling for P6. Lando Norris was P7 in the sole McLaren, after the pre-race retirement of Carlos Sainz due to an exhaust failure.

Pierre Gasly finished P8 and won the accolade of Driver of the Day. The French driver started the race on the Hard tyre and showed tremendous pace in the early stages to climb up to P7, but the Safety Car intervention stymied his strategy as it was too early in the race for him to change to the Mediums. As a result, he fell to the back when he did pit, and spent the rest of the race fighting back to his finishing position.

Lance Stroll led a Racing Point 9-10 with Sergio Perez settling for P10.

It was a disastrous day for Ferrari and their customers, with not a single Ferrari power unit making it into the top ten. Kimi Raikkonen was the highest placed Ferrari powered car with P12 for Alfa Romeo, having overtaken Sebastian Vettel legitimately on pace on track. Vettel had to settle for P13, with Charles Leclerc in P14 after making two pitstops due to a pneumatic leak.

Romain Grosjean finished P15 for Haas, with Kevin Magnussen in P17 and the last classified runner. Nicholas Latifi was P16 for Williams.