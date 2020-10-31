Imola Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton has gone quickest in the only practice session ahead of the Imola Grand Prix this weekend, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

With Formula 1 running a compacted schedule at Imola this weekend, for the purpose of trialling a two day format, just a solitary practice session was held on Saturday morning.

Unsurprisingly, championship leader Lewis Hamilton went fastest, as he brought down the times on the Softs to finish with a 1:14.726. This was 0.297 quicker than what Max Verstappen could manage on the same compound, while Valtteri Bottas slotted into P3 in the second Mercedes half a second off Hamilton’s pace.

Pierre Gasly took P4 for Alpha Tauri, switching to the Soft tyre very late in the session to take on a qualifying simulation.

Charles Leclerc finished P5 for Ferrari, but seemed to struggle for balance with his Ferrari. Complaining about understeer on team radio, switching to Soft tyres helped him rise up the order to finish 0.055 behind Gasly.

Daniel Ricciardo finished P6 for Renault, just a tenth clear of teammate Esteban Ocon. Daniil Kvyat finished P8 for Alpha Tauri, with Alex Albon in P9 for Alpha Tauri. Albon was a second off the pace set by Max Verstappen, and 1.3 away from the front.

In P10 and P11 were Racing Point’s pair of Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez, respectively.