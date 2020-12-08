Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton says he’s back working out as he focuses on getting back in the car after a ‘hard week’ with COVID-19.

Lewis Hamilton has given his fans an update on his status, having been absent from social media since his diagnosis with COVID-19 last week.

Hamilton had to sit out the Sakhir Grand Prix last weekend, having been diagnosed with the virus after winning the Bahrain GP on the previous weekend.

Hamilton seems to have struggled with the virus more than fellow drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez, both of whom bounced back very quickly from their bout with the virus earlier this season. Team boss Toto Wolff said over the Sakhir weekend that Hamilton ‘wasn’t doing great’, and question marks remained over whether Hamilton can return this weekend.

Taking to social media, Hamilton said: “Hi everyone, I hope you’re all well. I know I’ve not been in touch this past week but it’s definitely one of the hardest weeks I’ve had for some time.”

“I’ve just been focusing on recovering and trying to get back in shape so I can get back in the car and race the final race in Abu Dhabi. I woke up today feeling great and got my first workout in so I just wanted to send a message of positivity to let you know I’m OK and thank every single one of you for sending me all your amazing messages and videos. I really appreciate it, and I hope that wherever you are you’re straying positive and fighting through whatever it is that you’re facing. I hope I can get back in the car soon, so yeah…sending you guys love.”

Hamilton’s isolation period in Bahrain comes to an end on Thursday, and he requires four negative COVID tests this week. However, even if Hamilton is cleared to leave Bahrain and fly to Abu Dhabi, he will need special dispensation from the United Arab Emirates to head to Yas Marina. All visitors to the country must undergo a 14 day quarantine, with an exception allowed for the Formula 1 paddock who entered Abu Dhabi on ten special chartered flights on Monday.

If Hamilton is unable to race, Wolff has already confirmed that George Russell will drive for Mercedes again.