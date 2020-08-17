Spanish Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton took his 156th podium finish on Sunday, taking him past the all-time record set by Michael Schumacher.Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, marking his 156th podium finish in Formula 1.

As a result, he goes past the record set by Michael Schumacher – who claimed his final podium finish with Mercedes in 2012. Schumacher’s total win record of 91 Grand Prix victories also looks set to be beaten this year, with Hamilton now on 88 wins.

Asked about how he felt after eclipsing Schumacher’s podium record as he closes in on Michael’s overall win record, Hamilton said: “I don’t really know what to say to those things. I think… yeah… it’s just very strange. All of us drivers here grew up watching Michael and one day being here. What is happening right now is far beyond what I dreamed as a kid. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity that I’m given every day.”

“I think Michael was obviously an incredible athlete and driver, and so I just always feel really humbled and honoured to be mentioned in the same light as a driver like him and Ayrton and Fangio. It’s pretty cool. And I hope the Hamilton family are proud also.”

Hamilton said after crossing the line that he felt completely in the zone, and that he hadn’t even realised he’d reached the final lap. Elaborating, he said that his Spanish win ranks as one of his favourites due to the level of performance he felt he reached.

“We all try for perfection and it’s not always easy to deliver like that but today, for me in the car, I was ecstatic when I came… when I came across the line, I didn’t realise it was the last lap, I was still going. In my mind, I was like a horse with those blinkers on, I didn’t realise, I was going to keep going.”

“But for me, it’s up there with… in terms of how I drove, really delivering, I think today is right up there with some of the best that I’ve personally felt I’ve done so for me it’s super exciting and I feel we go, weekend in, weekend out and we just move on to the next thing but what I need to make sure is I really appreciate this moment because you never know when you’re going to have another like this. As I say, we’re racing weekend in, weekend out, it’s easy, sometimes, just to forget just how amazing it is, where we are, what we’re doing and so I’m definitely going to have a glass of wine tonight to celebrate, yeah, super grateful.”