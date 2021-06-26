Styrian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has topped the final Free Practice session ahead of qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix.

The Briton set a time of 1:04.369 which was some 0.204s head of championship rival Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. The Dutchman did improve slightly on his last lap to set a 1:04.570, but had his time deleted for exceeding track limits.

Click here for the full results from Free Practice Three

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished in third, just under half a second off Hamilton’s benchmark time.

Verstappen had topped all practice sessions on Friday, and did encounter some traffic on his final run. However, Hamilton found some pace on Saturday morning setting up a qualifying showdown later in the afternoon.

Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull is not too far behind in fourth, just four tenths off his teammates’ time and 0.657s off the benchmark.

The Alpha Tauri drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly finished in fifth and sixth respectively and put in a competitive showing for the Red Bull sister team.

Charles Leclerc was the only Ferrari in the top ten finishing down in seventh and nearly a second off the fastest time set by Hamilton.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso finished in eighth, with the Aston Martin duo of Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel in ninth and tenth.