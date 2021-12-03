Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Mercedes with Max Verstappen just over half a tenth behind in Jeddah FP1.

As the light went green at the start of FP1 it was the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc who were first out onto the quick, twisty Jeddah street circuit. As the first lap times came in it was Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen who topped the charts with a 1:33.614, set on the hard compound, while Pierre Gasly was the only one to get within half a second of the Dutchman but the AlphaTauri driver was on the softest tyres.

(FP1) First Practice Results – 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

A few minutes later Verstappen shaved seconds off that initial effort with a 1:31.736 just as his championship rival, Lewis Hamilton, emerged from the Mercedes garage for the first time in the session.

Just before the half-way point of the session, as the track quieted with the vast majority of cars back in the pitlane, Hamilton moved up to P2 with a 1:30.678 on the soft tyres but was still 0.664 seconds off the flying Red Bull’s time.

With twenty minutes left in the session Verstappen was finally deposed from his perch at the top of the times when Valtteri Bottas, on soft tyres, put in a 1:30.009 just five thousandths faster than the Dutchman. The Mercedes driver then enthusing about the circuit over the radio, saying “****! This track is cool!”

The Mercedes team had hit their stride as the sun was setting and a couple of minutes after Bottas’ time, Hamilton was the first with a lap under 90 seconds, posting a 1:29.786. Just before the session ended, Verstappen finally got the soft tyres to work for himself and split the Mercedes, slotting in just behind Hamilton with a 1:29.842.

Gasly ended P4, 0.477 seconds off Hamilton with Antonio Giovinazzi, fresh from Formula E testing this week, in P5 with a 1:30.318 for Alfa Romeo. the two Ferraris were P6 and P7, Sainz 0.778 seconds off the best with Leclerc a few hundredths further back.

Daniel Ricciardo was the only McLaren in the top 10, posting a 1:30.608 while Fernando Alonso, after his podium return in Qatar last time out was P9, just over a second slower than Hamilton. Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top ten with a 1:30.886.