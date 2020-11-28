Bahrain Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton dominated qualifying to take his tenth pole and lead Mercedes’ eleventh front row lock out of the season.

Despite wrapping up his record-equalling seventh World Championship last time out Turkey, Hamilton was not sitting on his laurels. Two weeks ago the Brit said he would wait to celebrate his achievement until he could do so safely with family and friends and has instead spent his time training. Which has quite obviously paid off given he has topped each free practice and qualifying session this weekend.

“I didn’t really celebrate too much,” said Hamilton. “I really didn’t celebrate to be honest. I was training and trying to make sure I was ready for this, keeping my mind and the eye on the ball. This is the continuation of what we’re able to do together as a team and I just continue to be amazed by my guys that work so hard weekend in, weekend out.

“Now they’re away from their families for three weeks and, no matter what the season, whatever was thrown at us, it’s always a really tough year and I appreciate them.”

The Mercedes racer did admit that, with both Drivers’ and Teams’ Championships sealed, the pressure was off and he was able to enjoy being on track driving.

“To be out here in Bahrain and be able to put laps like that together…you know I came today and I was like ‘let’s just have fun, let’s enjoy it’. That’s the most important thing, is to enjoy what you’re doing. I think with the pressure a little bit off, it’s a bit of a release to go and drive like I just did.”

Hamilton then started discussing his pole lap saying “It’s all about trying to find that perfect balance. You want to take quite a lot on the way in and keep the exit, you want your cake and eat it so it’s about chipping away at it during the lap.

“I think the lap started off really well, there was probably a little bit of time in turn 1, just a little bit underperformed I would say, a little bit towards the apex but then after that was good. [Turn] four, [turn] six was a little bit slower, I probably could’ve gone a little bit better there.

“I can talk you through the lap and I can tell you that there’s always just a little bit here and there but the next lap I go out, maybe I’ll improve there and I’ll lose somewhere else. Otherwise it was a very clean lap, I generally stayed about two and a half tenths up throughout it and so yeah, I was really happy with it.”