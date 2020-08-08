70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton has topped the times in the final practice session ahead of qualifying at Silverstone. Valtteri Bottas was P2.

Click here for the complete results from FP3 – 2020 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has gone quickest in the final practice session at Silverstone ahead of qualifying. In what was a pretty quiet practice hour, Hamilton set a 1:26.621 on the Soft compound Pirellis to go a tenth and a half clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The Soft compounds proved problematic due to their short lifespan, meaning the pace of the cars dropped away by the third sector. This allowed Lando Norris, on Medium tyres, to be just half a second behind the two Mercedes cars.

Nico Hulkenberg was next up, continuing his strong weekend as he finished P4 and less than half a tenth away from Norris. Hulkenberg set his time on the Softs, and was 0.007 clear of teammate Lance Stroll.

The Canadian endeared himself to Max Verstappen during the session as he blocked the Red Bull driver while the Dutch driver was putting in his flying lap. Verstappen cursed about him over team radio, and had to back off to go again. As a result, Verstappen was down in P7 and 0.8 away from the front of the field on the Soft tyre.

Charles Leclerc finished P6 for Ferrari, also on the Softs. Alex Albon finished P8 and less than a tenth behind Verstappen on the same tyre compound but, unlike the Dutch driver, didn’t have his prime flying lap impeded.

Esteban Ocon was P9 for Renault, with Carlos Sainz rounding out the top ten for McLaren.

Fitted out with a fresh power unit after his dramatic engine failure at the end of FP2, Sebastian Vettel was down in P13 and struggling for pace.

The key question for qualifying is whether the Soft or Medium compound is actually quicker, due to the Softs dropping away so dramatically over the course of a lap. With the Hard tyres being the equivalent of last week’s Mediums, will any of the frontrunners try to get through Qualifying on the Mediums?