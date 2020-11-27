Bahrain Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton went quickest in the opening Friday practice session at Sakhir, having looked untouchable throughout.Click here for the complete results from FP1 – 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

New World Champion Lewis Hamilton was untouchable throughout the first practice session in Bahrain. The first session isn’t hugely representative of the conditions for the race, as it takes place during the daytime as opposed to the cooler night temperatures under which the Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.

It was very much a fact finding session, due to F1 coming to Bahrain much later in the season than usual. On top of that, Pirelli supplied their 2021-specification C3 tyres, with the teams obliged to run up to 6 laps on those tyres.

At the end of the 90 minutes, Hamilton was quickest on a 1:29.033, having done 40 laps in total over the session. Bottas was in P2, almost half a second down on his teammate.

Sergio Perez came closest to the Mercedes’ dominance, as he did 31 laps in total. A 13 lap stint on the Softs saw him put in a time just under a second away from Hamilton’s best. Carlos Sainz went P4 for McLaren, less than 0.020 behind.

Having been nowhere in the tricky conditions in Turkey, Pierre Gasly returned to the sharper end of the grid as he placed P5 in practice for Alpha Tauri. He was a further 0.021 seconds back.

Max Verstappen could only manage P6, as he was one of several drivers to spin off during the session. The Red Bull driver lost control at Turn 14 and had to return to the pits. Alex Albon was in P7 in his Red Bull, with just 0.008 seconds separating the pair.

Esteban Ocon placed P8 for Renault, with Turkish GP polesitter Lance Stroll in P9. Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the top ten in his Renault.

The two Ferrari drivers were up next, with Charles Leclerc in P11 and Sebastian Vettel in P12. Leclerc spun at Turn 2 during the session, avoiding any damage and able to return to the pits.

Robert Kubica, taking part in the practice session with Alfa Romeo in place of Kimi Raikkonen, was a commendable P13 as he drove an F1 car for the first time since the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Romain Grosjean finished in P14, having spun off dramatically during the session as he fought oversteer through Turn 5. The Haas driver just managed to pip his teammate Kevin Magnussen, who finished P15.

Kudos for keeping this one out of the wall 😮 A scary snap of oversteer for @RGrosjean in FP1!#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZFrFsepu0X — Formula 1 (@F1) November 27, 2020

Antonio Giovinazzi was P16 for Alfa Romeo, with Daniil Kvyat placing P17 for Alpha Tauri.

Lando Norris never appeared to put in a representative time in practice for McLaren – the British driver finished in P18 and only ahead of the two Williams drivers. Nicholas Latifi was P19, with Roy Nissany in P20 as the Israeli driver took over George Russell’s car for the first practice session.

Practice was marred by plenty of laptimes being deleted as drivers ran wide exiting Turn 4, leading to the usual confusion as times were deleted after drivers came across the line.