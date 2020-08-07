70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton has led Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes 1-2 in second practice at Silverstone, while Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel had a suspected engine failure.

Lewis Hamilton has gone quickest in the second practice session at Silverstone. The Mercedes driver set a 1:25.606 on the Medium compound to eclipse Valtteri Bottas by a tenth of a second on the Soft compound. With conditions cooler under grey skies compared to the morning session, the tyre delta between the two compounds seemed significantly reduced with most drivers favouring the Medium compound.

Daniel Ricciardo finished a stellar P3 for Renault, as he just managed to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to best of the rest behind the Mercs. Ricciardo’s 1:26.421 was 0.8 away from the front, and set on the Softs. He was just 0.016 clear of Verstappen.

Lance Stroll led the way for Racing Point down in P5, beating Nico Hulkenberg by 0.2 seconds in P6. Charles Leclerc finished P7 for Ferrari on the Soft tyre, while Lando Norris finished P8 for McLaren.

Carlos Sainz was P9 in the second McLaren, while Esteban Ocon rounded out the top ten for Renault.

There was big problems for Sebastian Vettel, who had an engine failure late in the session. Driving through Woodcote, his engine went bang and he left a trail of oil down the track as he found somewhere safe to pull over. The yellow flags became red flags moments later, as Antonio Giovinazzi encountered a mechanical issue with his Alfa Romeo. He was forced to stop the car in the outside area at Becketts, triggering the red flag with two minutes remaining in FP2.

