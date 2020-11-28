Bahrain Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton has taken a comfortable pole position ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas under the floodlights at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix. The reigning Champion put in a 1:27.264 on the Soft compound in Q3 to remain out of touch of the rest of the field, having looked comfortable out front throughout the entire qualifying hour.

Valtteri Bottas, having looked doomed to remain in P3 as Max Verstappen stubbornly held onto P2 throughout Q2 and the early stages of Q3, climbed up to P2 with his final run in Q3. Verstappen had to settle for P3, almost half a second off Hamilton’s pole position time.

Alex Albon climbed up to P4 with his final run in Q3, albeit some 0.6 behind Verstappen on the same Soft tyre compound. Albon pipped Sergio Perez’ Racing Point, with the Mexican driver in P5 with his best time a further 0.048 behind.

Daniel Ricciardo led the Renault charge as the yellow and black cars claimed P6 & P7 on the grid – Ricciardo managed a time just 0.002 clear of Ocon to win that particular intra-team battle.

Pierre Gasly finished P8 for Alpha Tauri, with Lando Norris in P9 for McLaren after barely managing to get through Q1 by just 0.021 seconds. Daniil Kvyat rounded out the top ten, with the Russian driver in P10 and 0.2 behind Gasly’s time. His time was 1.3 away from Hamilton’s pole lap.

Sebastian Vettel won the battle of the Ferraris in qualifying for the second consecutive race – the German driver did a time just 0.016 clear of Charles Leclerc. As a result, Vettel will be the first driver with free choice of tyre for the first stint of the race. Lance Stroll, who finished P2 in Q1, couldn’t replicate his form in Q2 and had to settle for a disappointed P13 for Racing Point.

Williams’ George Russell was P14 and placed last in Q2, with Carlos Sainz classified in P15. The McLaren driver brought out the red flags halfway through the session. Having just started a flying lap, he suffered a mechanical failure that locked his rear wheels and spun him around as he entered Turn 1. As a result, he came to a stop harmlessly at the end of the straight but the session was immediately stopped. No times had been set by anyone at the time, compacting the session into the final nine minutes when the session went green again.

Antonio Giovinazzi starts from P16, with Kimi Raikkonen P17 for Alfa Romeo. The Haas drivers finished in P18 and P19 with Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean respectively. Nicholas Latifi brought up the rear, qualifying P20 for Williams.