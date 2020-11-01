Imola Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton took his 93rd race win as Mercedes made history with seven straight Constructors’ Championships.

Starting from P2, Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen on the opening lap but managed to hold third despite Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo taking an interest. The Red Bull was the first of the leaders to pit, with Bottas following him in soon after, Hamilton however decided to go on a different strategy to try for the win.

After taking the lead following his rivals pit stops, the Brit said his tyres could last and proceeded to set fastest laps to pull out slightly more than a pitstop worth of a gap to Bottas in second. When Esteban Ocon’s Renault broke down on track, a brief Virtual Safety Car period was called and it played right into the Mercedes team’s hands.

Hamilton was at the perfect point of the track to take advantage and pit before rejoining the track in the lead, just after the VSC was rescinded, with a handy gap to the cars behind. A Safety Car towards the end of the race initially looked like it had gone against Hamilton, as he was past the pit entry as it was called, but with his rivals stopping there was still enough of a buffer for the Brit to make his second stop and rejoin just ahead.

From there, he held his position through the restart and pulled almost six seconds over his teammate in the handful of laps they had before the chequered flag was waved and Mercedes secured their record-breaking seventh Constructors’ Championship in seven years. Post-race, Hamilton called the occasion ‘overwhelming’ and praised the efforts of all involved in making it happen.

“It was an exhausting race with the speed that we were having to go,” said Hamilton. “Obviously I had a poor start and…it’s just very overwhelming right now because I look at my crew, this team here and I know all the men and women back at the factory back in Brackley and Brixworth, they’re the unsung heroes.

“They’re the ones that have really grafted away, never given up , just continued to push and elevate and innovate. People watch it and maybe think we’re used to this but it always feels like the first with this team and I think that’s because of the spirit. I’m forever, forever grateful to everyone to be a part of it, you know, to be a part of breaking a record like this.

“No team has done this before. We’ve got a great leader in our team and also big, big thank you to Mercedes, and Petronas, and all of our partners who we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them.”

After his own record-breaking 92nd win last time out in Portugal, a record he has now extended to 93, Hamilton said Mercedes’ achievement would be one to tell his grandchildren about in the future.

“It’s unbelievable. Unbelievable and to come back year on year, and whilst we have great performances, it’s not easy to continue to deliver weekend in weekend out. For everyone, they’re so precise with how they take the car apart and put it back together weekend in weekend out. Seven time champs. That’s something I’m going to be able to tell my grandchildren one day.”