Russian Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton took his eighth pole of the season despite being seconds away from not getting a lap in during Q2.

Qualifying had been progressing as usual for Hamilton until his first Q2 lap, a 1:32.085, was deleted by the stewards as the Mercedes went wide at the final corner and all four tyres were outside track limits.

In an uneventful session this wouldn’t have been too much of an issue however when Sebastian Vettel crashed, the session was red flagged, just as Hamilton was gearing up for another quick lap, to clear the Ferrari and its scattered bodywork off the track.

“The first one I got the time taken away,” said Hamilton. “Which is the first time I’ve gone wide there the whole weekend. I wanted to stay out and do another lap just to get a banker but [the team] said come in, get new tyres and then the red flag came out.”

With only two minutes and fifteen seconds going to be available for drivers to get out of the pits and complete their outlap, Hamilton was in a tough position as he lined with eight other cars ahead of him in the queue and the possibility of starting the Russian Grand Prix in P15 if he failed to complete his outlap in time.

When the light went green again, the two Red Bull cars darted out onto the track while the Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly held back seemingly to give himself some clear space to work with. Hamilton left the pitlane with one minute forty five seconds to complete his warm up lap and proceeded to pile more pressure on himself as he ran wide at the second corner.

The Mercedes driver, who could equal Michael Schumacher’s 91 win record this weekend, showed he was the luckiest racer of the day as he made it past the line just a second before the chequered flag was waved. Hamilton then posted a solid 1:32.835 to take fourth and progress into the pole position shootout, where he took his 96th pole position by over half a second to Max Verstappen.

“The session was one of the worst qualifying sessions,” Hamilton said in the post qualifying interview. “It was horrible. Heart in your mouth the whole way.”

Though he is trying to stay positive about his chances in tomorrow’s race, Hamilton believes the soft tyres are a real disadvantage and doesn’t feel confident that he’ll hold the lead at the start given the cars behind will benefit from a tow.

“Ultimately I’m starting on the soft tyre, which is not good. It’s nice being on pole but here it’s probably the worst place to be on pole with the draggier cars this year. Undoubtedly I’m most likely to get dragged past tomorrow.

Both the cars I’m racing against, they’re both on the medium tomorrow so definitely going to make it hard to win the race. Nonetheless I’m going to stay positive, try and figure out how I can navigate my way through, get a good start whatever it may be and we’ll see.”

Hamilton also has a stewards investigation to weather this evening as he is one of four drivers, along with Nicholas Latifi, Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, who went wide at T2 and rejoined the track immediately instead of navigating around the arrow marked bollards at the race director’s specified position to rejoin the track.