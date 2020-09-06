Italian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has picked up two penalty points for entering the pitlane while it was closed during the race at Monza.

Hamilton was enjoying a comfortable lead of around 14 seconds over McLaren's Carlos Sainz when the Haas of Kevin Magnussen broke down with a power unit issue on the approach to the pitlane.

The pitlane was closed to cars entering as a result but, twelve seconds after the closure, Hamilton dived into the pits to pre-empt a Safety Car. He was followed in by Alfa’s Antonio Giovinazzi, and both of them were quickly investigated by the stewards for driving past the red lights to indicate the pitlane was closed.

During the red flag period to cover Charles Leclerc’s crash, Hamilton was seen visiting the stewards office but was forced to pit for his penalty at the end of the first lap on the second start.

As a result, he fell to the back of the field and spent the remainder of the race fighting back to finish P7 to minimise damage to his championship lead as teammate Valtteri Bottas could only manage P5.

Hamilton’s penalty points take him to eight for the current twelve month period, with twelve points triggering an automatic race ban.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton praised Pierre Gasly for claiming his first victory and said: “I really want to acknowledge @PierreGASLY for his amazing win. It is so well deserved. For me, whilst I never like to lose I am grateful for the challenge. All we can do is continue to fight and never give up. To my guys, thank you all for continuing to push.”