Imola Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton will start second in tomorrow’s Grand Prix but believes that overtakes will be difficult during the race.

Despite heading into qualifying having set the quickest time during the weekend’s only practice session, Hamilton spent most of qualifying on the back foot to his teammate. The Brit was ahead during the first run of Q3, but as he did to Bottas last week, his teammate’s final run of the session was enough to take the Saturday glory.

Hamilton was not overly bothered by missing out, saying ‘you can’t always get it perfect’ before going on to mention that the Mercedes’ performance feels better than in Portimao, a race where he finished 25 seconds ahead of everyone and lapped all but the top 4.

“Valtteri [Bottas] did a great job,” said Hamilton. “And it was a pretty difficult lap for myself so, you know, these things happen you can’t always get it perfect. What a beautiful place we’re in, here in Italy, the track is unbelievable, it’s unbelievable the speeds that we’re going round this track.

“So grateful to be here, grateful that we have the performance that we have, which is really remarkable. It feels better here than it did in the last race and it was a real challenge out there but I enjoyed it.”

While the Brit was very enthusiastic about the track he doesn’t believe it will be conducive to an interesting race, saying that apart from DRS at the first corner, the narrowness of the circuit means the race will be a procession.

“They don’t build tracks like this anymore. I don’t know why the new guys can’t build a track like this, I mean, it’s just a classic and obviously it’s got the history, which helps. And I would say location, it’s in one of the most beautiful places here in Italy.

“[The Red Bulls] were very strong on their race runs so what is unfortunate with this track is, it’s so beautiful to drive, but I’m pretty certain you’re going to see a boring race tomorrow. You can overtake on this long straight but it’s quite narrow, but you can’t follow.

“Once you get into turn 1 it’s a train from there, there’s no single place to overtake anywhere else so it’s going to be a challenge for people following. The DRS, hopefully, will give some overtaking opportunities into turn 1 for people.

“For us, you see we’re within half a tenth of each other, so to have an opportunity of overtaking I think you’ve got to have a gain of something like two seconds in speed or something to the car ahead to have a chance. Nonetheless I’m going to give it everything I’ve got tomorrow and fingers crossed.”