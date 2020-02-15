Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton says he aims to do his talking on track in 2020, as he said comments made by Max Verstappen were ‘funny’.

Lewis Hamilton says he intends to keep his head down and keep to his usual stance of doing his talking on track, as he was asked about comments made by rival Max Verstappen.

At the Mercedes filming day at Silverstone, Hamilton was asked about what he thought about comments made by Verstappen where the young Dutch driver said that ‘Hamilton is good, but he’s not God’.

With Verstappen likely to end up as one of Hamilton’s chief rivals for the title this year, Hamilton said he finds such comments a sign of weakness from other drivers.

“I find it funny seeing that.” he responded when asked about the comments. “I’ve always known to do my talking on the track. Often, I tend to see that as a sign of weakness.”

With title number seven beckoning, Hamilton wouldn’t be drawn on who he felt might be his chief rival in 2020, but did say he faced internal pressure from his teammate Valtteri Bottas. Aside from that, he said that he’s not worried about championships just yet at this early point of the season.

“At this time of year you don’t really feel the pressure, it’s about having some fun.” Hamilton said.

“You are focused but it’s really about enjoying the moment. The guys have worked so hard to put the car together and there’s only two of us that get to drive it, so it’s pretty incredible. This is my eighth year at the team and the buzz is the same every year. Everyone couldn’t be more excited, enthusiastic, or driven.”

“I would say the most impressive thing is that because we’ve had the success, it would be quite easy for them to be laid back but everyone is super focused, there’s been so much work that’s been done in the background to make sure that today runs smoothly.

“I think everyone is excited at this stage, refreshed, re-vamped and ready for the challenge that is ahead.”