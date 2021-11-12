Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been dealt a blow to his championship campaign this weekend after the team changed the Briton’s engine for the Sao Paulo GP.

Hamilton will take a five-place grid penalty after much speculation that the Mercedes driver would take a new power unit element for this race weekend.

There has been much speculation about Hamilton’s engine and the Briton will take a new internal combustion engine for the Sao Paulo GP weekend, pushing Hamilton to five used through the 2021 season. The seven time world champion had recently changed his internal combustion engine at the Turkish Grand Prix pushing him over the three allowed for the season.

Mercedes has had to contend with a number of engine changes this season with teammate Valtteri Bottas having received a number of penalties for various engine changes.

This will come as a blow to both Hamilton and Mercedes with the driver trailing Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 19 points, and the team ahead for Red Bull in the constructors by just one point.