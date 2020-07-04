Austrian Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton’s P2 grid position is under threat, as he’s been summoned before the race stewards.

Lewis Hamilton qualified P2 on Saturday, just 0.012 behind teammate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes locked out the front row. However, the reigning Champion has been summoned before the race stewards in Austria for failing to slow for yellow flags at the end of the session.

Those yellow flags were for Bottas, who slid off the track while pushing on his final flying lap. Hamilton was behind Bottas on track, but still improved on his previous best laptime.

As well as the yellow flag infringement, Hamilton is also summoned separately for a breach of the race director’s notes: “A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb on the exit of Turn 9, as judged by the detection loop in this location, will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards.”

The two summons are for both of his flying laps in Q3. This means that, if one lap is deleted, he should retain his P2 grid slot. If both are deleted, then he will start from P10.

Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton praised Bottas for beating him and that his off hadn’t affected his laptime: “Great job by Valtteri today and a great start to the season overall for the team. On my last lap in Q3, there was a big puff of dust when I came out in Turn 4 and at first, I didn’t know where the car was that had gotten off the track. But then I managed to see that Valtteri was just about to come back on the track and so fortunately it didn’t really affect my lap; in the end, he kept his position and so did I.”

Breaking Story. More to follow.