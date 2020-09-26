Russian Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton has put his Mercedes on pole position for Sunday’s race in Sochi, but is under investigation by race stewards.

Click here for the complete results from Qualifying – 2020 Russian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for Sunday’s race at the Sochi Autodrom, but wasn’t particularly happy after the session. Despite his 1:31.304 being half a second better than what Max Verstappen could manage, Hamilton will face the stewards as a result of failing to follow the instructions of the race stewards for running wide at Turn 2 and not keeping left of the bollard to rejoin the track early in Q1. That laptime was deleted, meaning he had to go again.

There was further drama for Hamilton in Q2, when the red flags were shown to cover the recovery of Sebastian Vettel’s car, after the German driver crashed his Ferrari. Hamilton had been due to run on the Mediums but, as a result of the red flag, Hamilton had to swap to the Soft tyres to ensure he could get through as he hadn’t set a time on the Mediums. He barely managed to cross the line in time to start his crucial flying lap, but held his nerve to set a time good enough to get through into Q3. Valtteri Bottas was able to get into Q3 on the Mediums, and he’ll be the only driver from the top ten to do so – setting up a fascinating strategy battle between the two Mercedes drivers.

Bottas was underwhelming in Q3, and finishing 0.6 down on Hamilton, but was nevertheless quite satisfied with his P3 position as it sets him up with the chance of a slipstream at the start of the race on the long run down to Turn 2. Max Verstappen managed to slot himself in between the Mercs with his final Q3 run, finishing half a second down on Hamilton.

Sergio Perez finished P4 in his Racing Point, a stellar effort as he is driving the RP20 without updates this weekend. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo ended up in P5 after going quickest of all in Q2, while McLaren’s Carlos Sainz finished in P6.

Esteban Ocon underlined Renault’s pace by finishing P7, with McLaren’s Lando Norris in P8 ahead of Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly and Red Bull’s Alex Albon.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from P11 after being knocked out in Q2 as teammate Sebastian Vettel’s crash at Turn 3 wrecked some driver’s final flying laps. Vettel lost control going through Turn 3 and ended up in the barriers, bringing out the red flags. He will start from P15. Home hero Daniil Kvyat starts from P12 for Alpha Tauri, with Lance Stroll in P13 for Racing Point. He had been waiting in the queue to rejoin the action after the red flag, but his power unit overheated and resulted in the team returning him to the garage without setting another flying lap.

Williams’ George Russell will start from P14 after a great effort in Q1 put him half a second clear of elimination.

Haas’ Romain Grosjean starts from P16 Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi starts from P17, with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen in P18.

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi lines up in P19, while Kimi Raikkonen made a mistake on his final run and had to settle for P20.