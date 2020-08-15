Spanish Grand Prix – Mercedes have locked out the front row in Spain, with Lewis Hamilton pipping Valtteri Bottas to pole position.

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix. The championship leader set a 1:15.584 on his first run in Q3, which remained just out of touch of Valtteri Bottas. The Finn tried his best, falling 0.059 short on his first run, and 0.071 shy with his second run right at the end of the session.

Max Verstappen made it up to P3, some 0.7 away from pole position. Unlike last week, there was no tyre strategy at play during qualifying, with all the top drivers making it through into Q3 on the Soft compound tyre.

Behind the expected top three, it was the Racing Point drivers squabbling over the best of the rest positions. Sergio Perez won this particular battle, finishing less than two tenths behind Verstappen and just over a tenth clear of Lance Stroll in P5.

Alex Albon claimed P6 for Red Bull Racing, 0.7 behind what his teammate managed, with Carlos Sainz pipping Lando Norris to win the McLaren battle. Sainz finished P7, Norris in P8 with the pair split by 0.040 seconds.

Charles Leclerc finished P9 for Ferrari, with Pierre Gasly in P10 for Alpha Tauri.

Sebastian Vettel was P11 for Ferrari, knocked out in Q2 after missing out on progressing into the final part of qualifying by just 0.002 seconds. Daniil Kvyat finished P12 for Alpha Tauri, with Daniel Ricciardo down in P13 for Renault.

Kimi Raikkonen had a good day, making it into Q2 for the first time this year – for both himself and Alfa Romeo. He finished in P14, just ahead of Renault’s Esteban Ocon, who barely made it into qualifying after crashing his car right at the end of FP3.

Both Haas drivers were knocked out in Q1, with Kevin Magnussen in P16 and Romain Grosjean in P17. George Russell finished P18, and Nicholas Latifi in P19. Bringing up the rear was Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi.