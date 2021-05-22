Monaco Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton’s title campaign hit a bump in the road on Saturday when the Briton qualified down in seventh ahead of Sunday’s race.

A dejected Hamilton was unable to challenge the front runners and has even been out-qualified by his teammate Valtteri Bottas, McLaren’s Lando Norris, and Pierre Gasly in the Alpha Tauri.

At Monaco, where qualifying is incredibly important due to the lack of overtaking opportunities in the race, the seven-time World Champion is not hopeful of a positive race on Sunday.

“It’s almost impossible to overtake [at Monaco],” explained Hamilton to Sky Sports. “Almost impossible where we are is pretty much the case, when everyone’s in the same speed.

“So, qualifying is Saturday and, you know, Saturday is the day so that really does put, for sure, the win out of reach, but I guess the minimum will be hopefully seventh and then we’ve got to try to figure out how to go forwards.”

Mercedes have been on the back-foot all weekend with Ferrari and Red Bull topping practice sessions on Thursday and earlier on Saturday. Hamilton is hoping that the Brackley-based squad can improve the balance going into Sunday’s race.

“It didn’t feel too bad on Thursday, and we made some changes and it was pretty terrible today so we’ve got to go back to the drawing board

“I just had such a lack of grip out there, which then leads you to try to overdrive and start pushing to get more from it but, to no end, it just doesn’t improve. So, yeah, difficult one. Valtteri [Bottas] was able to get something out of it but I think we’ve definitely had some problems.”