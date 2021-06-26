Styrian Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes are in for a tough time in tomorrow’s race as the Red Bulls are just too fast for them.

Hamilton, who qualified third, will start alongside Max Verstappen on the front row as Valtteri Bottas’ penalty drops him from P2 to P5.

“Firstly well done to Max,” Hamilton said. “They’ve been so fast this weekend. I’ve been giving it absolutely everything and just wasn’t the greatest of sessions. Nonetheless still on the front row obviously after the penalty, so I did everything I could and we go into the race tomorrow for a fight.

“[Red Bull] have generally had a quarter of a second on us all weekend and I think we’ve managed to eke closer in qualifying but race trim yesterday they were 0.25 ahead of us most of the time so it’ll be interesting to see whether or not we can manage it. I don’t think we have the raw pace to overtake them, that’s for sure, but we might just be able to keep up.”

The reigning champion didn’t have the most competitive Friday, trailing Verstappen by three or four tenths in the practice sessions but seemed to have made a breakthrough overnight as he comfortably topped the final practice. The pace didn’t carry through to qualifying however and the British driver believes that Sunday will bring a tough fight.

“I wanted to have a good session, I wanted to deliver decent laps and in FP3 I did a lap I was like ‘that’s the one that I need for Q3’ and I got nowhere near it. But these things happen. We gave it everything and we’ve got a long race tomorrow so I hope that the balance works for us. It’s going to be a tough battle with these guys.”

Hamilton’s final attempt at pole was over before it even began as, when faced with a train of cars going slow and trying to make space, the Mercedes driver decided to not let his tyres cool and pass a few of those in front to get on with his lap. To do so he had to leave the racing line and says the dirt his tyres picked up while doing that cost him a competitive lap time.

“I knew that everyone was just going so slow and I was worried about not having the tyres up to temperature but I went on all the dirty lines, so I was just picking up all the dirt on the tyres and then a poor exit out of the last corner so already by T1 I was a tenth down and by T3 I was two tenths down, so no hope in that respect and then naturally tried to overdrive to gather that pace, that time lost, back and it didn’t work.”