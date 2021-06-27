Styrian Grand Prix – Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has urged his team to find some performance in their car following a crushing defeat from Red Bull.

Hamilton finished in second and some 15 seconds behind victor Max Verstappen in the Red Bull, despite pitting late in the race for soft tyres to claim fastest lap.

Mercedes were unable to match the pace of the Red Bull up front and the Briton admitted that he was at a loss to explain where he was losing time.

“It was a bit of a lonely race really,” said Hamilton after the race. “I was trying to keep up with those guys but the speed they have, they’ve obviously made some big improvements over the last couple of races and impossible to keep up.”

“I don’t know where we lose all the time but I think the long run seem to be a bit better, they seem to be able to continue pulling out those laps, and obviously on the straight, we lose a lot down the straight, or it feels like we lose a lot on the straights.

“But, nonetheless, we got the points as a team today and we just got to keep pushing.”

When asked whether he was worried about Red Bull’s pace, the seven-time World Champion said that his team needs to try and unlock pace in their car with some upgrades to the W12.

“I try not to concern myself with it, naturally they’re faster so there is not a lot that I can do in that respect,” said Hamilton.

“I’ve just got to keep trying to just do the best job I can each weekend. We need to find some performance, we really need to, we need an upgrade of some sort, we need to push.

“I don’t know where, whether it’s just the rear wing or whether it’s the upgrade in the engine, whatever it may be, but we’ve got to find some performance somewhere.”