Imola Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton has led a Mercedes 1-2 at Imola, with a chaotic final portion of the race after a technical problem for Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton has won the Imola Grand Prix after F1’s return to the circuit after 14 years away. Starting from P2, Hamilton lost out at the start to drop down to P3 behind polesitter Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The top three were able to consistently pull away from Daniel Ricciardo in P4, with the gaps between them averaging around a second over the opening 10 laps.

Max Verstappen was first of the leaders to pit, coming in to switch from the Mediums to the Hard compound in an attempt to undercut Valtteri Bottas. The Finn responded a lap later and came out still ahead of Verstappen, but Hamilton wasn’t to follow suit. He radioed in to say he was staying out as he was happy with the tyres, with his race engineer setting him the target of going ten laps longer.

Hamilton edged away from Bottas and Verstappen, slowly increasing the gap to bring himself into contention to snatch the lead outright when he pitted – this was due to Bottas suffering from some floor damage that was hampering his aerodynamic performance. With Verstappen cooped up behind Bottas, all looked good for Hamilton to come out in front.

In the end, the job was made even easier by a Virtual Safety Car. It was deployed to cover the stricken Renault of Esteban Ocon as he broke down on track. This meant Hamilton could pit to swap to the Hards without losing as much time. He came back out on track five seconds ahead of Bottas and Verstappen.

From there, the race turned into a bit of a mess. Verstappen managed to get past Valtteri Bottas into Tamberello to move up to P2. However, he suffered a suspension or tyre failure into Villeneuve corner and ended up beached in the gravel. This brought out a full Safety Car which triggered another round of pitstops.

Under this Safety Car, Daniel Ricciardo opted not to pit again as he seemed happy on his Hard tyres. Behind the two Mercs, who both pitted for fresh Softs, Ricciardo settled into P3 as Sergio Perez pitted from that position.

Alex Albon, racing hard with Mclaren’s Carlos Sainz to try getting some strong points for Red Bull, spun out of P7 exiting Villeneuve, meaning he fell down the order to finish last, while George Russell crashed out under the Safety Car. Losing the rear on the downhill section into Acqua Minerali, the Williams driver was disconsolate and sat by himself behind the barriers having lost out on a potential P10 finish.

Hamilton crossed the line to win by over five seconds clear of Bottas, meaning that Mercedes wrap up their seventh consecutive Constructor’s Championship, with Daniel Ricciardo taking his second podium in three races by finishing P3 for Renault.

Daniil Kvyat finished a tremendous P4 for Alpha Tauri, overtaking Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc coming out of Tosa with three laps to go. It was a brave move, and rescued Alpha Tauri’s day after Pierre Gasly retired from P5 early in the race with a gearbox issue. Leclerc finished P5, with Sergio Perez finishing P6 after Racing Point pitted him from a podium position under the Safety Car.

Carlos Sainz was P7 for McLaren, with teammate Lando Norris coming in immediately behind. Kimi Raikkonen, who ran a mammoth first stint on the Mediums to get to Lap 48, finished P9 for Alfa Romeo, with Antonio Giovinazzi finishing P10 and making it a double points finish for the team.

Nicholas Latifi missed out on a points finish by just 0.7 seconds as he came home in P11 for Williams, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in P12. The German was the subject of an early race investigation after a tangle with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, with no further action taken. After running a very long first stint, Vettel missed out on the chance of a strong points finish after a long pitstop cost him over ten seconds.

Lance Stroll finished P13 for Racing Point after picking up some front wing damage early in the race. Pitting under the Safety Car towards the end, he missed his braking point and knocked over a mechanic. The mechanic was helped away and has since been cleared medically. Romain Grosjean finished P14 for Haas, while Alex Albon finished a lonely P15 after his late spin.

Along with George Russell, Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly’s retirements, Kevin Magnussen was withdrawn with ten laps to go. The Danish driver reported feeling ill due to headaches from ferocious upshifts. Running a distant last after his early clash with Vettel, Haas opted to retire him from the race.