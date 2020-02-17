Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi have both won the ‘World Sportsman of the Year’ award, recognised by Laureus for 2020.

Lewis Hamilton has won the recognition of the Laureus Awards for the ‘World Sportsman of the Year’ at the 2020 awards ceremony in Berlin.

However, the six time Formula 1 World Champion has to share the award with fellow winner Lionel Messi, the international Argentinian footballer who plays for Barcelona. It’s the first time the Laureus Award has been awarded to two people simultaneously.

The awards, in their 20th year, serve as an awards ceremony for international sport, recognising achievements and sporting excellence no matter the field of play.

Having been nominated for the category several times in recent years, it’s the first time Hamilton has won it and the first Formula 1 driver to do so since Sebastian Vettel in 2014 and Michael Schumacher prior to that in 2004.

Picking up the award, Hamilton said: “Thank you @LaureusSport for this incredible award of World Sportsman of the Year. To think that my name is going to slot in alongside the legends, who have won this award before me, is really humbling. Thank you again!”

Other recent winners of the award include tennis’ Novak Djokovic and Roger Fedderer, and athlete Usain Bolt.

Gymnast Simone Biles has won the Sportswoman of the Year Award, while young Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal has won the World Breakthrough of the Year section.

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s 2011 leadership of the team that won the World Cup in 2011 won the ‘Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020’.

The awards are ongoing, with motorsport still represented in nominations for World Team of the Year (Mercedes) and World Comeback of the Year (Sophia Floersch).