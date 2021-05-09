Spanish Grand Prix – Lewis Hamilton has claimed victory at the Spanish Grand Prix, despite Max Verstappen taking the lead at the start of the race.

The Dutchman initially made a much better start off the line and muscled his way past the seven-time World Champion into Turn 1. The Red Bull driver spent much of the race in the lead, but a pivotal strategy call from Mercedes swapped Hamilton onto a two-stop race, which allowed the Briton to gain ground on Verstappen. Hamilton charged past Verstappen to take the 98th win or his career.

Verstappen made a great start to claim the lead from Hamilton, and initially started to pull away from the Mercedes. Charles Leclerc managed to get his Ferrari past Valtteri Bottas to move into third place, whilst Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez moved into fifth and sixth.

As the leading pair started to pull a 10 second gap by Lap 8, the Safety Car was brought out to deal with Yuki Tsunoda’s stricken Alpha Tauri who came to a stop at Turn 10. Sensing an opportunity, Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi came into the pits to swap his soft tyres for mediums. However, the pit crew noticed that his new front left tyre had deflated and had to swap it making his stop last 40 seconds.

Meanwhile, Alpha Tauri’s day didn’t get any better as Pierre Gasly was slapped with a five second time penalty for being out of position on the grid. The Frenchman was some way forward on his grid slot as the lights went out.

Click here to view the race results from the Spanish Grand Prix

As the Safety Car returned to the pits on Lap 10 Verstappen managed to make the perfect restart to hold onto the lead from Hamilton. Leclerc was able to hold Bottas at bay and keep his Ferrari in third place.

Bottas was the first to blink of the front runners and pit on Lap 24, with the undercut aiding the Finn to pass Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen responded a lap later, but a slow pitstop after a late call to come in lost the Dutchman some four seconds to Hamilton. Mercedes didn’t elect to respond however and Hamilton stayed out on track until Lap 28. Verstappen regained the lead from the Briton and with fresher tyres, Mercedes hoped to reel in the Red Bull.

Mercedes sensing that their challenge to Verstappen wasn’t working brought Hamilton in for fresh medium tyres on Lap 43 – he rejoined behind his teammate in third. Red Bull kept Verstappen out on track, but Hamilton managed to use his fresher tyres to good use lapping over a second faster than the Dutchman after the stop.

Hamilton managed to catch Bottas on Lap 53, but struggled to pass his teammate. He finally was able to make a move to continue his charge on Verstappen.

On Lap 60, Hamilton was finally close enough to make a move on Verstappen and cruised past into Turn 1 to carry on to win the race. Behind Verstappen managed to pit for fresh softs to take fastest lap and claim and extra point for the race.

Bottas finished in third with Leclerc and Sergio Perez behind in fourth and fifth. Ricciardo finished a strong sixth for McLaren with Sainz in seventh. Lando Norris put his McLaren into eighth position just ahead of the Alpine of Esteban Ocon. Gasly, with a strong recovery, rounded out the points positions in tenth.