Lewis Hamilton’s race-winning McLaren MP4-25A will be sold at an auction at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The chassis which won three Grand Prix in 2010 at Turkey, Canada, and Belgium is expected to fetch between $5 – 7 million and is the first time that a car raced by Hamilton has come up for sale in an open market.

Ahead of Formula 1’s first ever sprint qualifying, the car will be sent around the Silverstone circuit on a demonstration run – where the bidding is taking place.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with RM Sotheby’s in announcing the first-ever sale of a Lewis Hamilton F1 GP winning car,” said Kate Beavan, Director of Hospitality and Experiences for F1.

“The timing of the sale couldn’t be better, a little over ten years on from Lewis’ race win in Istanbul, the car will be offered for public sale at Silverstone, home of Formula One racing.

“After the huge success of our Abu Dhabi sale in 2019, this very special event will see us actually auction an F1 car, while it is being driven around an F1 circuit. It is an incredible stage upon which to sell this iconic car.”

Shelby Myers, Head of Global Private Sales at RM Sotheby’s who are hosting the auction said: “RM Sotheby’s is thrilled to partner, once again, with Formula One and bring this amazing motor sport consignment to the British Grand Prix. The McLaren MP4-25A, chassis No. 1, is well beyond special.”