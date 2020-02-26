The Hanoi Street Circuit is physically ready to host the Vietnam Grand Prix this April, according to an update from the race promoters.

The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC), Promoter of the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020, confirmed the completion of the venue following months of construction work with New images released today showcasing the completed facility.

The final 150 metres of track, along the start/finish straight, was laid down last week. This concluded the construction of the 23 turn street circuit which has been designed in a partnership of Hermann Tilke’s design company and Formula 1’s Motorsports Division.

The final layer of asphalt has also been laid, using materials according to FIA Grade 1 requirements. This level of asphalt requires the right mix of friction and smoothness to make sure that when the cars reach 335km/h speeding down the Hanoi Circuit back straight in April, it won’t cause stones to shoot up from the surface.

The news follows on from the recent completion of the huge pit building.

However, there are still question marks over whether the race in Hanoi will actually go ahead, due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus.