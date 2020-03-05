Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr. Helmut Marko is enraged by the FIA’s unwillingness to disclose the nature of their settlement with Ferrari.

Dr. Helmut Marko is angry with the FIA, following the short statement released last Friday by the governing body indicating that they had reached a ‘private settlement’ with Ferrari over findings relating to an investigation into the Scuderia’s power units.

On Wednesday, all of the non-Ferrari powered F1 teams came together in unison to indicate that they want full disclose of the nature of the deal reached, and why it was reached in the first place.

This included Red Bull, who were pipped to P2 in the Constructor’s Championship as a result of Ferrari claiming victories at Spa-Francorchamps, Monza and Singapore. Indeed, it was Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who first publicly insinuated Ferrari were involved in trickery by saying the team were ‘cheating’.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says he’s as angry with the FIA’s lack of transparency as with Ferrari for whatever transgression they did that required a settlement.

“The behavior of the FIA ​​is the real scandal,” Marko told Speedweek. “We should actually have instructed Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner to sue for $24 million in prize money that we would have been awarded for second place in the constructors’ championship if Ferrari had been punished accordingly. It is unbelievable what is written of an agreement.”

Echoing Marko’s anger was Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who is believed to be leading the group of teams into this battle. He said: “The whole thing is a huge mess. It’s not okay what Ferrari did, but still less how the FIA ​​treats it. All other teams are upset.”