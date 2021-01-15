Ayumu Iwasa has been confirmed as joining the Red Bull Junior Team for 2021, and will race with HiTech in Formula 3 in 2021.

Red Bull have revealed some changes to their Junior Team driver programme for 2021.

The Austrian company have one of the most comprehensive and widespread driver programmes in top-level motorsport, and will have no fewer than eleven drivers on their books for this season.

Added for 2021 is 19 year old Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa. Also with Honda backing like fellow Red Bull colleague Yuki Tsunoda, Iwasa has been signed after successfully winning the French F4 Championship in 2020.

Honda, looking ahead to their 2021 motorsport activities, have confirmed that Iwasa will race with HiTech GP in Formula 3 and the F3 Asia Series this season.

Also joining the programme is 13 year old British karter Arvid Lindblad. He will be racing at OK karting level this year.

Alongside the two new signings, Juri Vips, Jack Doohan, Dennis Hauger, Jonny Edgar, Liam Lawson, Jehan Daruvala, Igor Fraga, Jak Crawford and Ukyo Sasahara are all still listed as part of the Red Bull Junior Team for 2021. The full details regarding their expected championships and teams is expected to be outlined soon.