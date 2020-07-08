Styrian Grand Prix – Red Bull boss Christian Horner said he believes Lewis Hamilton was deserving of more media criticism for taking Alex Albon out last weekend.

Lewis Hamilton finished P4 in last Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, having been given a late 5 second time penalty. This was for being found at fault for the collision between himself and Red Bull’s Alex Albon that took the RBR driver out of the race.

Albon had pitted for fresh Softs under the Safety Car and was much quicker than the two Mercedes drivers in front. Getting a run on Hamilton into Turn 4, he braved it around the outside and looked to have the job done when Hamilton just drifted out a little and made contact with the Red Bull’s right rear wheel.

It spun Albon into the gravel, while Hamilton was able to continue on without losing a place until the penalty was applied. He was also given two penalty points for the incident.

Speaking in his post-race column, Horner said he believed Hamilton was deserving of more criticism for the collision.

“Lewis was penalised and, I am sure if the shoe was on the other foot, then there would be plenty of media criticism, as Max has experienced in the past, but as a six-time world champion I guess these mis-judgements are sometimes overlooked” said Horner.

The Red Bull boss said he could see how much the incident had annoyed Albon, especially as a similar accident cost the Red Bull driver dearly in last season’s Brazilian Grand Prix just two races ago. In much the same way, Hamilton avoided much punishment or position loss, while Albon was knocked out of the points.

“I saw Alex at dinner on Sunday night after the race and you could see the result hurt, but when I caught up with him again on Monday, he already had his tail up and is looking forward to this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix.” continued Horner.

“Alex was cruelly robbed of a podium and possibly even a victory. It was a slam dunk. We had a tyre that was probably 1.2 seconds a lap quicker than Mercedes were capable of going at that stage in the race. Alex knew they would have problems warming their older tyres, so he needed to get the job done on Lewis quickly.”

“He made his move, went around the outside and got himself ahead of Lewis mid-corner and then contact was made and Alex was in the gravel. He later retired from the race but the incident was particularly frustrating at our home event when we had a good chance of making it three wins in a row.”