Red Bull’s Christian Horner has said that he is aiming to attract the ‘best talent’ as the team takes on development of Honda engine programme.

Honda will be pulling out of F1 at the end of 2021 with Red Bull taking over the Japanese manufacturers’ engine programme. Development of Formula 1 engines will be frozen from the end of the current season, however, Red Bull, and sister team Alpha Tauri have reached an agreement to use the Honda’s engine for the duration of the freeze.

The Austrian marque has attracted lots of talent, with F1 genius Adrian Newey helping Red Bull build one of the best chassis’ on the grid. Horner believes that the team can attract equally impressive talent on the engine side.

“We will be applying exactly the same philosophy that we did to the chassis side,” said Horner to Motorsport.com.

“So the intention, exactly as I did with the chassis, is to make sure we attract the right talent and the best talent.

Red Bull have set up a new company – Red Bull Powertrains Limited – which will be based close to the teams’ F1 base in Milton Keynes. This will enable the team to integrate engine and chassis much more closely and Horner is buoyed by the prospect.

“At the end of the day, F1 is still a team sport,” said the Red Bull boss. “It’s a people sport. And that’s one of the fundamental reasons that we’re housing our facility on site within the campus in Milton Keynes. It’s to make sure that there is this seamless integration between powerunit and chassis.”

Initially, Red Bull will keep hold of some of the Honda staff with a long-term view of developing a new powerunit by 2025. Horner believes that being able to integrate the chassis and engine much more closely than they have been able to before will give the team a boost.

“It’s tremendously exciting,” said the Englishman. “Obviously with the engine freeze it was important as a safeguard for what will effectively be an interim period. But for the new engine, whenever that comes, potentially 2025, we’re obviously building up a structure.

“We’re going to inherit some great people and talent from Honda, but we are absolutely committed to getting the right people in the right roles in an efficient manner that integrates fully with the chassis side of the business.”