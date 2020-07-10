Styrian Grand Prix – Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has shot down the possibility of Sebastian Vettel joining the team next year.

Rumours have abounded this week that Sebastian Vettel could be set for a shock return to Red Bull Racing, following his dismissal from Ferrari at the end of 2020.

Vettel has been spotted speaking with Red Bull bosses in the paddock, and appeared alongside Red Bull on Red Bull-owned ServusTV earlier this week.

However, team boss Christian Horner has now poured cold water on the chances of Vettel re-joining the team next year:

“We didn’t expect him to be on the market this year. Our commitment is to our existing drivers. We think that we have a great pairing in Max and Alex and we think that has great potential for the future.”

“So, unfortunately, it’s not something that we are going to be able to accommodate. That is a definite no I am afraid and Sebastian is aware of that.”

Vettel spoke in the FIA Press Conference on Thursday, saying he was open to return to Red Bull Racing if he was made an offer: “Red Bull has a winning car, I believe so, they’re a very strong team, I know how strong they are from the past. Obviously, part of the team is not the same any more and the team has a goal.”

“So it’s not fair to say I know the team inside out because it also has changed and moved on. But I know why they were strong back then and they’re still I think a contender and obviously, it’s a car that you can win races in so sure that would be interesting.”