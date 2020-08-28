Belgian Grand Prix – Red Bull boss Chistian Horner says that Sebastian Vettel is ‘carrying a weight on his shoulders’ this year, and isn’t driving to his potential.

Speaking at the team personnel press conference at Spa on Friday, Vettel’s former team boss at Red Bull Christian Horner said that he feels Sebastian Vettel isn’t driving to his maximum at the moment.

Asked about Vettel’s recent form, which has seen him struggle to score point and match teammate Charles Leclerc, Horner said: “I don’t think we’re seeing the real Sebastian Vettel at the moment. He’s obviously having a difficult time with the product that he has at the moment – but yeah, you can’t take away anything that he’s achieved, obviously, in his career to date.”

Horner scoffed the idea that Vettel was only successful at driving one particular type of car, namely the Red Bull high downforce blown diffuser era in which he won his four world championships. He said: “Sebastian drove with refuelling, no refuelling, blown diffusers, no diffusers, F-Ducts, no F-Ducts, DRS, no DRS so, he drove a whole variance of different cars over the years and obviously what he achieved in the period during those years with Red Bull was quite special.”

“I think he’s the third most successful driver in the history of the sport and he’s achieved some incredible things – many records which will stand for some time. For whatever reason, things aren’t working for him at the moment. I think any driver has to be happy in their environment and you can see that he’s carrying quite a lot of weight on his shoulders and that has a bearing on any sportsman, on any athlete.”

Horner has had to fend off rumours that Red Bull are eager to sign Vettel, with the German driver on the market after being dropped at Ferrari in favour of Carlos Sainz for 2021. Speaking in Austria, Horner said that Vettel is ‘definitely’ not going to Red Bull, despite rumours that team owner Dietrich Mateschitz has issued instruction to ‘bring Seb home’ to the team alongside Max Verstappen for next season. For now, the seat at Red Bull is unconfirmed for 2021.