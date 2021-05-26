With Max Verstappens’ race win at Monaco, Red Bull have taken a narrow lead in the constructors championship, leading by one solitary point.

Mercedes didn’t have the best weekend with Valtteri Bottas needing to retire from the race with a wheel that just wouldn’t budge, and Lewis Hamilton unable to find a way past Pierre Gasly in the Alpha Tauri. The Briton finished down in seventh place.

It’s not just tight at the top, the battle for best of the rest is heating up too. McLaren and Ferrari are locked in a battle for third, and it looks like a fight that will rage on throughout the season. The two old rivals are separated by just two points, and these two former titans look to be regaining some of their previous form.

The mid-field battle is close too, with Aston Martin, Alpha Tauri, and Alpine separated by just two points. Aston Martin made the most of the Monaco Grand Prix weekend with Sebastian Vettel finally getting off the marks and coming home in fifth.

At the bottom of the standings, Alfa Romeo have finally got some points on the board after Antonio Giovinazzi finished in tenth, the teams’ best finish of the season. Williams and Haas are the only teams to have not scored points yet. It looks like a long season for Haas who won’t be developing the car, but Williams seem to be threatening to score.

Here’s the table as it stands after Monaco.

Red Bull Racing – 149 Mercedes – 148 McLaren – 80 Ferrari – 78 Aston Martin – 19 Alpha Tauri – 18 Alpine – 17 Alfa Romeo Racing – 1 Williams – 0 Haas – 0