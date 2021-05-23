Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has claimed a dominant victory at the Monaco Grand Prix with fellow Championship contender Lewis Hamilton only able to get his Mercedes into seventh.

The Dutch driver now has two race wins under his belt, also claiming victory at Imola. The 23-year-old’s consistency by finishing second in every race he hasn’t won has ensured that he sits at the top of the table.

However, the gap is just four points and the battle at the top looks set to rage on throughout this already spectacular season.

McLaren’s Lando Norris continues his strong run of form and has reclaimed third place after Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas had to retire from the race.

It was a good day for the Aston Martin drivers as four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel finally gets off the mark and scores some valuable points for the team, with teammate Lance Stroll close behind.

Here are the current driver standings leaving the Monaco Grand Prix. Can Red Bull carry on their form into Azerbaijan in two weeks’ time?

Click here to view the standings before Monaco

Max Verstappen, RED BULL – 105 Lewis Hamilton, MERCEDES – 101 Lando Norris, MCLAREN – 56 Valtteri Bottas, MERCEDES – 47 Sergio Perez, RED BULL – 44 Charles Leclerc, FERRARI – 40 Carlos Sainz, FERRARI – 38 Daniel Ricciardo, MCLAREN – 24 Pierre Gasly, ALPHATAURI – 16 Esteban Ocon, ALPINE – 12 Sebastian Vettel, ASTON MARTIN – 10 Lance Stroll, ASTON MARTIN – 9 Fernando Alonso, ALPINE – 5 Yuki Tsunoda, ALPHATAURI – 2 Antonio Giovinazzi, ALFA ROMEO – 1 Kimi Räikkönen, ALFA ROMEO – 0 George Russell, WILLIAMS – 0 Mick Schumacher, HAAS – 0 Nicholas Latifi, WILLIAMS – 0 Nikita Mazepin, HAAS – 0