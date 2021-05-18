Monaco Grand Prix – Formula 1 in 2021 has been all but a two horse race as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen vie for glory.

With three wins under his belt, Hamilton leads the charge with 94 points, the Briton’s best ever start to a season.

However, Max Verstappen has only won one race so far this season, but with three second place finishes, the Dutchman is nipping at the heels of the seven-time World Champion sitting just 14 points behind Hamilton.

Here are the current driver standings heading into the Monaco Grand Prix. Can Max Verstappen grab pole and will he be able to put his excellent starting record to good use?

1. Lewis Hamilton, MERCEDES – 94

2. Max Verstappen, RED BULL – 80

3. Valtteri Bottas, MERCEDES – 47

4. Lando Norris, MCLAREN – 41

5. Charles Leclerc, FERRARI – 40

6. Sergio Perez, RED BULL – 32

7. Daniel Ricciardo, MCLAREN – 24

8. Carlos Sainz, FERRARI – 20

9. Esteban Ocon, ALPINE – 10

10. Pierre Gasly, ALPHATAURI – 8

11. Lance Stroll, ASTON MARTIN – 5

12. Fernando Alonso, ALPINE – 5

13. Yuki Tsunoda, ALPHATAURI – 2

14. Kimi Räikkönen, ALFA ROMEO – 0

15. Antonio Giovinazzi, ALFA ROMEO – 0

16. Sebastian Vettel, ASTON MARTIN – 0

17. George Russell, WILLIAMS – 0

18. Mick Schumacher, HAAS – 0

19. Nicholas Latifi, WILLIAMS – 0

20. Nikita Mazepin, HAAS – 0