Canadian Grand Prix – Nico Hulkenberg won’t get to start on the front row today after the Stewards handed out post-qualifying penalties to multiple drivers.

Hulkenberg got extremely lucky in Q3 as he managed to cross the line and set his P2 lap time just a second before the Red Flags were shown as a result of Oscar Piastri’s crash. With the rain continuing to pour while the McLaren was cleared away that meant there was no chance of anyone improving their times when the session got back underway.

Pole for Verstappen as Hulkenberg puts Haas on the front row

However, post-qualifying the Haas driver was called to the Stewards for a Red Flag infringement and subsequently handed a three place grid drop, along with a penalty point, for failing to stay above the minimum time he should during a Red Flag.

Given Hulkenberg had just set a fast lap and was starting another he was already well over his delta when the session got suspended, the German said that, along with a bit of confusion over the delta beeps he was getting, made it hard to bring the time down to where it should be.

The Stewards decided that as he was going about the same speed as Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the lap they wouldn’t give him the usual penalty of a ten-place grid drop, while also noting that “the driver should make himself more familiar with the operational aspects of the delta signals”.

That means that Max Verstappen will now have Fernando Alonso alongside him on the front row, the same as in last year’s Canadian Grand Prix, while Hulkenberg will start from P5 behind the two Mercedes.

The full text of the decision for Hulkenberg’s penalty read:

“The driver had just finished his fastest lap and had started another push lap. He was at T1 when the red flag was displayed, however at that point he was already 1.5 seconds over his delta time. He claimed this made it extremely difficult for him to come below the delta in the next sector. He also admitted to confusion about the beep signal in his headset, and therefore at one stage thought he was going too slow.

“Comparison of telemetry with that of Car 31 showed that in general for the rest of the lap he was approximately the same speed as Car 31 which complied with the delta times in each mini-sector. We regard this as a mitigating circumstance.

“However, the regulation is very clear and whilst there is no question of the driver acting dangerously or driving unsafely, there was a breach and thus a penalty has to be imposed. The normal penalty for failure to slow under red flags is 10 grid positions however in view of the mitigating circumstance, a lower penalty is appropriate. We note the intention of the regulation is to ensure a car is not speeding during a red flag situation and there is no evidence that the speed was excessive in this case.

“We also note that the driver should make himself more familiar with the operational aspects of the delta signals.”

As well as the Haas driver there were also three other drivers penalised with three place penalties, however these were all for impeding – Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda.

The Ferrari driver was no stranger to impeding incidents yesterday, having gotten in the way multiple times during practice and qualifying but it was the incident with Pierre Gasly at the end of Q1, which left the Alpine driver unable to improve on his time and escape the drop zone, that got him his penalty.

“The driver of Car 55 [Sainz] stated that he was surprised that the driver of Car 22 [Tsunoda] overtook him into Turn 13 and as a result he accelerated late to start his fast lap. The driver of Car 10 [Gasly] stated that the driver of Car 55 could have and should have “gone earlier”.

“Telemetry showed a significant speed differential between Cars 55 and 10. Although the overtaking move by Car 22 took the driver of Car 55 by surprise, it is our determination that the driver of Car 55 was predominantly to blame and unnecessarily impeded Car 10.”

Pierre Gasly was absolutely furious with Sainz following this incident that saw him knocked out in Q1 🤬



The Spaniard has since been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding the Alpine driver #CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dOn4MhkIDM — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

Tsunoda’s infringement also happened at the end of Q1 and it was Hulkenberg who was delayed this time. Both drivers had been on fast laps but the AlphaTauri driver went wide and rejoined in front of the Haas and continued on the racing line.

The Stewards report stating that: “Car 27 [Hulkenberg] and Car 22 [Tsunoda] were both on fast laps with 22 in front. Car 27 was gaining on Car 22 and going into Turn 10, Car 22 went wide and then came back on the track in front of Car 27.

“The driver of Car 22 considered that he was still on his fast lap despite the fact that at that point he was approximately 3 seconds slower than his previous lap time. We determine that the driver of Car 22 unnecessarily impeded Car 27. After going wide at Turn 10 he could have abandoned his lap and kept off the racing line. This would have avoided any impeding.”

Stroll meanwhile got in Esteban Ocon’s way during Q2 as he decided not to move off the racing line in favour of the Alpine as he didn’t want to go onto the wetter areas at T8 and risk crashing as his slick tyres were cold. The Stewards however felt that he could’ve slowed on the straight to allow the faster car through.

“The driver of Car 18 [Stroll] stated that although he was aware of Car 31 [Ocon] approaching, he had no choice but to remain on the dry racing line because his tyres (soft compound) were cold and if he had not, he would have crashed due to the wet nature of the track.

“However the team did make him aware of the closeness of Car 31 and it is our view that he could have reduced speed on the straight between Turns 7 and 8 and allowed Car 31 past. Because of this, he unnecessarily impeded Car 31.”

