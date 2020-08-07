70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Nico Hulkenberg will continue at the wheel of the Racing Point RP20 this weekend, as Sergio Perez tested positive again for COVID-19.

After stepping in to replace Perez for last weekend’s British Grand Prix after the Mexican driver tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday, Nico Hulkenberg will get a second race at the wheel of the RP20.

Sergio Perez is sidelined again this weekend, after another positive test for the virus on Thursday. As a result, Hulkenberg will stay on for another race. Last weekend, he impressed with a solid performance through practice and qualifying but wasn’t able to take part in the race due to a power unit issue ahead of the race.

“I’m excited to get going again with the team at Silverstone.” said Hulkenberg. “Last weekend, it was a real step into the unknown having been away from the team for a few years – and driving a car I’d never driven before. I’ve learned a lot in the last week about the RP20, and I am ready to apply my experiences to this weekend. Racing at the same track again makes things a bit easier and the team has done a great job in helping me get up to speed. I think we can fight for points this weekend, which is definitely my goal. I also want to wish Checo all the best in his recovery.”

Perez continues to remain in quarantine after his positive test, and the team have explained that he is physically well and recovering.

“Nico did a really strong job last weekend after receiving a last-minute call to drive for us at Silverstone, and he proved why he was an obvious choice to stand in for Checo.” said Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer. “It was a big shame he couldn’t actually take the start of the race last Sunday, but the all that hard work will prove very useful for this weekend. We miss having Checo with us, but we wish him well and look forward to welcoming him back into the team in the near future.”