Ian Hutchinson, the original livery designer for the Jordan Grand Prix team, has died at the age of 59 after a long battle with cancer.

Hutchinson’s famous motorsport designs were primarily for Jordan, and included the famous 191 livery – frequently a fan favourite after thirty years due to its simplicity and clean lines.

Hutchinson’s company was employed for the car livery designs between the team’s entry into Formula 1 in 1991 up until the 196.

Hutchinson also designed the livery for the Le Mans winning Silk Cut Jaguars, the Mild Seven Benettons, and the Team Ireland A1GP car.

FormulaSpy would like to express our sympathies to Ian’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.